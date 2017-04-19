Iran's leader calls for high turnout in presidential elections

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on the nation to have a high turnout in the upcoming presidential election to be held on May 19.



Khamenei called on the officials to make efforts in order to hold fair elections, IRNA news agency reported.



The leader also urged the officials to provide proper security for the elections.



Urging people to remain vigilant against the enemy’s plots, Ayatollah Khamenei added that some foreign-based media outlets attempt to sabotage the elections.



The leader said that the election is capable of protecting the country against the enemy.



He further spoke about the country’s economic situation adding that the officials should make serious efforts to improve the nation’s livelihood.



Incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, influential cleric Ebrahim Raisi as well as former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad are among the most well-known hopefuls planning to assume power through the election next month.



All candidates need to be vetted by the country’s constitutional watchdog body, Guardian Council, by April 27.