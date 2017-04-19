Azer Turk Bank completes 1Q 2017 with profit

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

The assets of the Azer Turk Bank were at the level of 291.468 million manats as of March 31, 2017, the press service of the bank said in a message Apr. 19.

Loan portfolio of the bank totaled 139.8 million manats. The aggregate capital of the bank, after payoffs, amounted to 54.776 million manats, the capital adequacy ratio was set at 30.87 percent.

The ROA index, illustrating the efficiency of the bank’s assets, constituted 1.10 percent, return on the equity index (ROE) – 7.24 percent.

The total income of the bank amounted to 7.493 million manats, the total expenses – 6.4 million manats, net profit of the bank exceeded 1.064 million manats. The deposit portfolio of the bank amounted to 191.9 million manats. The authorized capital of the bank is 50 million manats.

75 percent of shares of Azer Turk Bank, which has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1995, belong to the country’s government.