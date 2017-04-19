EU export of goods to rest of world up 7% in February

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in February 2017 was 170.3 billion euros, an increase of 4 percent compared with 163.2 billion euros in February 2016, according to a report by Eurostat, the EU’s statistics office.

Meanwhile, EA19 imports from the rest of the world stood at 152.6 billion euros, a rise of 5 percent compared with 144.9 billion euros in February 2016, said the report.

“As a result, the euro area recorded a 17.8 billion euros surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in February 2017, compared with 18.2 billion euros in February 2016.”

The first estimate for extra-EU28 exports of goods in February 2017 was 146.5 billion euros, up by 7 percent compared with February 2016 (137.0 billion euros), according to Eurostat.

The euro area (EA19) includes Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

The European Union (EU28) includes Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

This is while, EU28 imports from the rest of the world stood at 144.8 billion euros, up by 8 percent compared with February 2016 (134.5 billion euros).

“As a result, the EU28 recorded a 1.7 billion euros surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in February 2017, compared with 2.6 billion euros in February 2016,” said the report.

