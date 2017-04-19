Ilham Aliyev: Conclusion of work on Azerbaijan-EU agreement to depend on process of talks (UPDATE)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Herbert Salber Apr. 19.

Recalling his visit to Belgium, President Aliyev noted the useful meetings and discussions held within this visit.

Stressing that during this visit negotiations on a new agreement between EU and Azerbaijan were launched, the president named it as an important step to develop bilateral cooperation even more and expressed hope the work would be continued actively and end in time.

“The sides have reached appropriate common understanding and the conclusion will depend on the process of negotiations,” the president said.

Noting that the priorities of cooperation and partnership between Azerbaijan and EU have been defined long ago, the president said there is certain experience of signing agreements and memorandums with a number of EU countries.

The president and EU representative had comprehensive exchange of views about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the situation on the contact line, current state of negotiations for solution to the conflict and prospects.