Kazakhstan, China discuss transport and trade cooperation

Astana hosted the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee, Kazakh Prime-Minister’s website said in a message.

Within the meeting, Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli discussed the state and prospects of a comprehensive strategic partnership and topical issues of bilateral relations, including trade-economic, energy, industrial-innovative, scientific-technical, financial, transport-logistical, agricultural, military-technical, cross-border and regional cooperation.

The parties noted that the bilateral relations are dynamically developing.

According to Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China increased by 30 percent and amounted to $1.3 billion in 1Q2017 compared to the same period in 2016. Moreover, as much as 51 joint projects in industry, innovation, transport and logistics spheres worth $27 billion are being implemented.

He also noted that transport and logistics spheres is one the most important areas of cooperation. Kazakhstan develops transport infrastructure to create conditions for the further development of transportation along the Great Silk Road route. In 1Q2017 the volume of container traffic between the countries increased by 2.6 times compared to the same period in 2016.

Mamin stressed that the implementation of the Cooperation Plan on the interface of Kazakhstan’s new economic policy ‘Nurly Zhol’ with the Chinese ‘Economic belt of the Silk Road’ project opens up great prospects for both countries in transit-transport cooperation, trade, manufacturing industry.

