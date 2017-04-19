Iran extends osteichthyes fishing season in Caspian Sea

Iran has extended the fishing season of osteichthyes, popularly referred to as bony fish, until April 20 in three of its provinces Gilan, Mazandaran, and Golestan.

The extension was given upon requests to the effect by fishing companies, Iran Fisheries Organization announced, IRIB news agency reported April 18.

The fishing season for bony fish in Iran starts in late September each year and lasts until the end of March.

The organization said the reason for the companies’ request was cold weather and the biological conditions of whitefish.

It also reported that during the past fishing season, Iranian fishers caught about 5,017 tons of osteichthyes, a number that indicated 3 percent decline from a year earlier.

According to the same source, the largest group of fish caught during the season were whitefish, constituting 21 percent of the total amount.