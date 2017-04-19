Over 45% of TAP route in Greece, Albania cleared

2017-04-19 15:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Contractors of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, which envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, have cleared over 45 percent of TAP’s route running in Greece and Albania, TAP AG consortium said in a message on Twitter Apr. 19.

Around 360 kilometers (47 percent) of TAP’s 765-kilometer section in these countries are ready for the next construction steps, said the tweet.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union.

The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn