Iran’s FM completes Central Asian tour

2017-04-19

Tehran, Iran, April 19

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries, Press TV reported.

Kyrgyzstan was the last country to visit for Zarif, as part of his Central Asia tour, which had already taken him to Turkmenistan and Georgia, heading a 20-member delegation of businessmen and company representatives from Iranian public and private sectors.

The tour takes place at the invitation of the respective countries’ top diplomats on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the republics’ independence from the Soviet Union.