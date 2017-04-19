Head of Azerbaijan’s first private credit bureau appointed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

Elchin Ahmadov, advisor to the chairman of the board at the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), was appointed as executive director of Azerbaijan's first private credit bureau, said CEO of Creditinfo Group Reynir Gretarsson on Apr. 19.

He was addressing an event in Baku dedicated to the establishment of the first private credit bureau in Azerbaijan.

