Int'l children's chess tournament held in Baku with support of Bakcell (PHOTO)

2017-04-19

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

Trend:

Bakcell, the first mobile operator and leading mobile internet provider in Azerbaijan, has supported the 16th international children’s chess tournament, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, “Ganjlik” chess club and the France-Azerbaijan University.

This 7-round tournament, held April 9-14, 2017, based on Swiss system in accordance with the FIDE rules, has hosted 56 young chess players aged 15 and younger from Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Iran, Georgia, France, Portugal and Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijani chess players, who have obtained the highest scores during the tournament, received an opportunity to participate at the International Tournament to be held in France. Bakcell has awarded smartphones and other valuable prizes to other winners of the tournament.

It should be also mentioned that starting from the year 2006, Bakcell has supported the organization of numerous local and international children’s chess tournaments in Azerbaijan.

