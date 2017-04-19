Azerbaijan eyes to expand tax base

2017-04-19 17:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes is developing proposals to expand the tax base, said Deputy Taxes Minister Ilkin Valiyev.

He made the remarks Apr. 19 at a business forum, organized by the Caspian European Club.

The proposals are being developed in line with the work plan, approved as part of implementation of the Strategic Road Map for the prospects of Azerbaijan’s national economy, he told reporters in Baku.

“The proposals mainly envisage further expansion of the tax base and provision of small and medium businesses with additional rights, particularly to promote exports,” Valiyevsaid.

In addition, new tax accounting rules in various spheres of Azerbaijan's economy will be approved during the week, according to him.

“This has nothing to do with accounting. These rules will allow fixing the documentation, where a taxpayer's activities and the amount of the taxpayer’s remuneration are specified,” he said, adding these activities may be related to trade, public catering, services and other spheres.