Azercell starts new competition for youth

2017-04-19 17:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Azercell Telecom LLC has announced a competition for the youth who wish to take part as a reader in “The youth is reading” project, designed for booklovers. In order to join the competition, young individuals aged 18-29 with distinguished public speaking and reading skills are required to send a resume, photo, contact number and a voice sample to bookmate@azercell.com.

The applicant should read aloud 2-3 sentences from their favorite book. Voice samples can be recorded by any recording device (cell phone, dictaphone). The best readers will be selected by Azercell experts to read to an audience in Starbucks coffee shop in the frame of “The youth is reading” project. The qualifying competition will be held on April 19-23, 2017. The winners are expected to be announced on April 26. For detailed information about the competition, please visit Azercell’s official website or Facebook page.

“The youth is reading” project is aimed to promote the culture of reading and national authors among the young generation, as well as give an opportunity for intellectual resting in our hectic lives. During the reading days in Starbucks cafe, Ganjlik Mall the booklovers will be read the works of literature which are included into Bookmate application, launched by Azercell 2 years ago.

So far Azercell has conducted a number of projects to promote the culture of reading in the country. Thanks to Bookmate application launched in 2015, Azercell subscribers can read books with no restriction in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, Turkish and other languages. Over 690,000 books are available in the mobile library provided by Azercell.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az