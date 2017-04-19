Profits of trade companies up in Kazakhstan

2017-04-19 18:03 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:



2016 was the most profitable year for wholesalers and retailers in Kazakhstan over the last four years, Finprom.kz analytical center’s report said.



The net profit of wholesale and retail companies hit 587 billion tenges (310.66 tenges = $1) in 2016 compared to 37 billion tenges loss in 2015. The year was profitable both for large and small enterprises of the sector.

The profit of large and medium-sized wholesalers and retailers reached 294.6 billion tenges before taxation, the net result of small companies hit 292.7 billion tenges.

However the physical volume of sales decreased by 1.4 percent in 2016 compared to 2015.

The revenues of large, medium and small trade companies increased by 26 percent to16.8 trillion tenges in 2016. The revenues of small enterprises of the sector increased by 49 percent to almost 10 trillion tenges, revenues of large and medium-sized enterprises grew by 3 percent.

Meanwhile, the real income of population decreased by 4.5 percent in the reporting period.

The revenues from sales in the sphere of trade increased by 27 percent to 15.5 trillion tenges. Revenues from non-core activities increased by 14 percent and amounted to 1.3 trillion tenge.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova