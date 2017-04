Number of foreign diplomatic missions in Turkey growing: FM

2017-04-19 18:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

The number of foreign diplomatic missions in Turkey continues to grow, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has tweeted.

He said that on Apr. 19, the Embassy of Guatemala was opened in Ankara, and the Guatemalan Foreign Minister Carlos Raul Morales participated in the opening ceremony of the embassy.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anahanum