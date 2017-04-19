Malta president: Azerbaijan-EU co-op key for regional stability (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

Trend:

Malta, as a country presiding the European Union, supports the Azerbaijan-EU cooperation, said Maltese President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

She made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, who is on an official visit in Malta.

The Maltese president noted that the EU-Azerbaijan cooperation is important for regional stability, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend Apr. 19.

President Coleiro Preca also spoke about the recent expansion of her country’s cooperation with Azerbaijan, and emphasized the importance of defining new spheres to develop the Azerbaijan-Malta relations.

The head of state particularly noted the necessity of expanding the two countries’ cooperation in tourism.

FM Mammadyarov, for his turn, specially noted Malta’s role, as the country presiding the EU, in the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The minister informed the Maltese president about the negotiations on the new Azerbaijan-EU partnership agreement.

Mammadyarov also provided the Maltese president with information about the negotiations on settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He noted that the conflict must be resolved within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, in line with international norms and principles.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.