Professor Nargiz Pashayeva awarded Nizami Ganjavi Gold Medal

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has announced the results of the ‘Nizami Ganjavi Gold Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan’ contest.

Corresponding member of ANAS, Professor Nargiz Pashayeva was awarded the Nizami Ganjavi Gold Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan for her exceptional role in establishing the Oxford Nizami Ganjavi Center for the Study of Azerbaijan and the Caucasus, which is a remarkable project implemented in Azerbaijan’s science and education in the years of independence, and ensuring the center’s effective activity.

The center’s co-chair on behalf of the UK, Professor Robert Hoyland was also honored with the Nizami Ganjavi Gold Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The awarding ceremony will take place at a general meeting of ANAS on April 28.