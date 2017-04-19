SOCAR building new offshore oil platform

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR is building a new fixed platform #10 at the Western Absheron offshore field, SOCAR said in a message Apr. 19.

The platform is designed for drilling 10 production wells, according to the message.

“The platform will be installed on nine bearing units at a depth of 13.5 meters,” reads the message.

It is planned to daily produce 1,200-1,500 tons of oil from the offshore platform, the total area of which will be 3,480 square meters, the message said.

The Western Absheron field is on the balance of SOCAR’s Absheronneft Oil & Gas Extraction Management. SOCAR-AQS carries out drilling operations at the field on the basis of the agreement.

SOCAR produced 1.85 million tons of oil from offshore and onshore fields in January-March 2017 as compared to 1.9 million tons in the same period of 2016.