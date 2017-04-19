Fillon’s lie about Karabakh conflict discredits France’s objectivity as OSCE MG co-chair

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Once again, representatives of the French political elite are discrediting France’s objectivity and efficiency as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, which was created to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Curtsies towards the large and quite influential Armenian diaspora in France in anticipation of the presidential election, and, in general, during political career of some French officials, unfortunately, have become usual.

However, the international community should pay close attention to such dangerous curtsies, and seriously consider the relevance of France as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

A thoughtless and dangerous statement the presidential candidate and, what is even more alarming, the former Prime Minister Francois Fillon made Apr. 18 is the latest outrageous statement by a representative of France.

“A conflict once again broke out in the South Caucasus in April 2016,” Fillon said in an interview with the Nouvelles d’Armenie online magazine. “Confronted by international community’s indifference, Azerbaijan tried to take the Nagorno-Karabakh region by force.”

The absurdity of this statement lies in the fact that France, like the rest of the countries, including the occupier Armenia, recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and considers Nagorno-Karabakh as an Azerbaijani region.

Using the expression “to take by force” in this case, when it comes to the liberation of one’s own lands, is at least incorrect. It is obvious what purpose the French presidential candidate was pursuing when making such provocative statements. Garnering the votes of many French citizens of Armenian origin is the case here.

However, one should not forget about human dignity and political ethics even in the fight for president’s seat, because a political leader, first of all, represents a country, its image, and this image cannot be as deceitful as Fillon’s.

It is unlikely that a person who held such a high position in the French administration may not know the true state of affairs regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It is also unlikely that this person, living in the 21st century, may justify one country’s occupying the territory of another one.

Does Fillon really think France had to surrender to Nazi Germany in 1940s and tacitly accept the fact of occupation? Probably not. This means that double standards are applied again at every opportunity, giving rise to such statements and ridiculous curtsies towards many French citizens of Armenian origin, who will soon vote in the French presidential election.

There is no doubt that after such a “French kiss”, voters of Armenian origin will cast their ballots for Francois Fillon. However, irreparable mistakes can be made by France if historical facts are falsified and real crimes are ignored, eventually bringing dire consequences. If Fillon wins in the presidential elections, this will immediately cast doubt on the objectivity of France as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair country.

Elmira Tariverdiyeva is the head of Trend Agency's Russian News Service