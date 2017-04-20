WB signs two contracts as part of IDP project in Azerbaijan

2017-04-20 09:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The World Bank (WB) concluded two contracts totaling $4.6 million as part of the IDP Living Standards and Livelihoods Project in Azerbaijan, WB told Trend Apr. 19.

The first contract worth $2.1 million was concluded with the Ganja Regional Economic Consulting Center and the TAMAS Regional Development Public Union.

The contract envisages consulting work on the implementation of the youth support program. The contract is valid for three years.

The second contract worth $2.5 million was signed with the Azerbaijan Gender Information Center NGO, ASR Consulting and Research Group LCC and the Azerbaijan Community Development Research, Training and Resource Center.

The contract envisages rendering consulting services for the implementation of the program to increase the income of internally displaced people.

This is the third IDP Living standards and Livelihoods Project implemented by the WB in Azerbaijan. The project was approved by the WB Board of Directors in October 2011. The main project’s cost was $78.53 million, including $28.53 million allocated by the Azerbaijani government. In total, the WB allocated $153.2 million since 2001 and helped to improve living conditions and to increase income of more than 500,000 IDPs in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan joined the WB in 1992.