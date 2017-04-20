Azerbaijan gets guest status in OECD Development Assistance Committee

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan has obtained the guest status of Development Assistance Committee (DAC) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

As a result of purposeful activity since 2015 of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) of the country’s Foreign Ministry, Azerbaijan will be represented in this committee as a guest, said the ministry in a message.

Azerbaijan’s participation at the OECD meetings will serve to further increase the country’s authority on the global arena, increase the effectiveness of activities as a donor country, and form new partnership relations, says the message.

OECD was created in 1961 in Paris, France. The organization has 35 member countries and its mission is to promote policies that will improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

Along with OECD member states, other countries are also represented in the OECD Development Assistance Committee. Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Columbia, Costa Rica, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Peru, Romania, Russia, Kazakhstan and South African Republic also have guest status in the DAC.