UNEC students at “Excelsior Hotel & Spa Baku” (PHOTO)

UNEC students at "Excelsior Hotel & Spa Baku"

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

Events within the Projects “Teacher is a Source of Power” are in progress with support of the Career Center of UNEC, Ata Holding said in a message Apr. 20.

UNEC students visited “Excelsior Hotel & Spa Baku” on April 19.

Director of the Career Center Fuad Aliyev provided the students of the Faculty of Economics with the information about project “Teacher is a Source of Power”. He said students would get acquainted with the business life within the project.

In addition, Fuad Aliyev spoke about UNEC students’ visits to the prestigious companies and meetings with their leaders realized within another project “Business Tea Break”.

HR Manager of the Hotel Kamran Rzayev delivered to the students the extensive information about “Excelsior Hotel & Spa Baku” noting that the hotel contributes to the development of human resources in the tourism sector of Azerbaijan’s economy. The aim of all the training and internship programs is to foster to students the experience of the tourism sector.

HR Manager of “Excelsior Hotel & Spa Baku” Kamran Rzayev shared the secrets of achieving success and building the career with the students. At the same time, Kamran Rzayev informed about the opportunity of getting practice regularly for the students majoring in tourism throughout the year.

Various interesting internship programs have been developed here for the students to gain experience in this area and succeed in the tourism sector. Besides, students were provided with the opportunity of passing internship in the “Excelsior Hotel & Spa Baku”.

Students’ questions were answered in the end of the meeting.