Presentation by SOCAR Polymer at BHOS

2017-04-20

A presentation entitled “Summer Internship 2017” was held by SOCAR Polymer company at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). The Higher School’s Rector Elmar Gasimov, General Manager of SOCAR Polymer LLC Farid Jafarov and other company representatives participated in the event.

Opening the meeting, Rector Elmar Gasimov welcomed the guests and said that President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev assigns high priority to the SOCAR Polymer project and considers it very important for the future of the country. Implementation of this initiative is a vivid evidence of the development of non-oil sector and economics of Azerbaijan, emphasized Elmar Gasimov. In his words, demand for high-qualified engineers will significantly grow after the SOCAR Polymer plant is put in operations, and this opens new job opportunities for the Higher School graduates. The rector expressed his confidence that BHOS cooperation with SOCAR Polymer LLC will be conducive to intensive teaching of Chemical Engineering disciplines at the Higher School and will give further impetus to studies at BHOS within framework of lifelong learning.

In his presentation, General Manager of SOCAR Polymer Farid Jafarov noted that he is very pleased with developing cooperation with the Baku Higher Oil School, which trains high-qualified English-speaking national engineers. BHOS graduates are a guarantee of the successful industrial development of Azerbaijan, he said. Farid Jafarov also provided detailed information about the SOCAR Polymer project.

As was reported, during the summer internship students participate in the SOCAR Polymer daily operations alongside the company specialists, learn about the most advanced technologies and modern equipment used for the project, and, thus, gain valuable practical experience.

At the end of the meeting, representatives of SOCAR Polymer’s various departments answered numerous questions from students.