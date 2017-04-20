Iran to bring 300 athletes for Islamic Games in Baku

2017-04-20 11:19 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

President of Iran’s National Olympic Committee Shahrokh Shahnazi has said Iran will participate at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games with 300 athletes.

Shahnazi added that the Iranian athletes will compete in 16 sporting events, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Islamic Solidarity Games is an exciting multi-sport event uniting the Islamic world, which is scheduled to take place in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on May 8-22.

Athletes from Islamic countries around the world will represent their nations during the 10-days competitions.

The Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) is responsible for the direction and control of the multi-sport event.