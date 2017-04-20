Top official: Azerbaijan has become leader in South Caucasus

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

Azerbaijan’s flexible foreign policy has made the country a leader in the South Caucasus region, Novruz Mammadov, deputy head of Azerbaijani presidential administration, chief of the administration’s foreign relations department, said in an article published in “Azerbaijan” newspaper.

Azerbaijan conducts intensive activity in almost all international institutions, and as a result, a positive image of Azerbaijan as a state has been formed in the world, Novruz Mammadov said in his article.

He added that this can be considered one of the most significant successes of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.

Throughout more than the last twenty years, Azerbaijan has laid the foundations of two projects of international importance in the energy sector, having become one of the countries ensuring energy security on a regional and global scale, the article said.

Novruz Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan is also a state that offers a model of economic cooperation, multiculturalism, intercultural and interreligious dialogue.