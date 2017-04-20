Turkmenistan eyes to export electricity to Caucasian countries

Turkmenistan plans to export electricity to the countries of the Caucasus through the territory of Iran, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper said in an article.

In order to increase electricity export, it is planned to construct Mary (Turkmenistan) -Sarakhs-Mashhad (Iran) and Balkanabat (Turkmenistan) - Gonbad-e Qabus (Iran) high-voltage transmission lines, according to the article.

“The commissioning of these lines will enable to increase the export of electricity to Iran, as well as transit it through the Iranian energy system to Turkey and the countries of the Caucasus,” the article said.

There are also plans to build a transmission line in the area of ​​the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) main gas pipeline. In the future, it is planned to supply electrical energy to Tajikistan and Pakistan, as well as expand its export to Afghanistan.

The generation of electricity in Turkmenistan by 2020 will be more than 26 billion kilowatt-hours, its export will be almost 6.1 billion kilowatt-hours, and investments in the development of the electric power industry will exceed $5 billion, said the article.