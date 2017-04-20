Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges entertainment program for children (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized an entertainment program for children deprived of parental care and children with special needs.

Vice-president of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva joined the festivity together with her children.

Inhabitants of the children's home No 1, No 2 and No 3 in Baku and children with Down syndrome watched their favorite animation "Smurfs".

Leyla Aliyeva met with children during the demonstration organized at CinemaPlus and posed for photographs together with them.

The children were also presented with keepsakes.