Turkmenistan, EU strengthening interparliamentary ties

2017-04-20 12:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Turkmen parliament hosted a meeting with a delegation of MPs from the member countries of European Union (EU), headed by Vice-President of the European Parliament Ryszard Czarnecki, the Turkmen government said in a message Apr. 20.

An exchange of views was held on the prospects of interparliamentary cooperation, and the importance of regular consultations and meetings of parliamentarians was noted during the meeting. Special attention was paid to the cooperation in the spheres of gender policy, protection of people with disabilities, says the message.

EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Ambassador Peter Burian and EU Charge d'Affaires in Turkmenistan Lubomir Frebort also attended the meeting.