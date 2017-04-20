Iran appoints IRGC general as ambassador to Iraq

Iran has appointed an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) general as new ambassador to Iraq.

Iraj Masjedi, who is a senior adviser to Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force, handed his credentials to Iraq's Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jafari, IRNA news agency reported.

The Quds Force of the IRGC is responsible for operations outside of Iran, including Iraq and Syria.

General Masjedi, who replaced Hassan Danaeifar, has more than 35 years of presence in the IRGC and was one of the Guards’ commanders during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988).

Masjedi said in Baghdad that the Islamic Republic wants an advanced, powerful, secure and unified Iraq.

Iran will stand by Iraq under any condition, he added.