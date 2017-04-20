US on verge of big mistake regarding Iran

2017-04-20 15:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 20





By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:



Unfortunately, sometimes in pursuit of demonstrating radical changes in politics, new leaders make irreparable mistakes that entail the most unpredictable consequences.



Donald Trump, who came to power in the US, rushes to get rid of the legacy of his predecessor Barack Obama and rapidly changes the main vectors of US policy. Sometimes, it seems that Trump makes changes so quickly that he does not even have time to weigh all the pros and cons.



It has recently become clear that in the near future the US will reconsider the results of another achievement of the Obama administration - a nuclear deal with Iran.



It became clear after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke about the failure of the agreement on the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program.



In his view, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) adopted in Vienna in 2015 just postpones the country's transformation into a nuclear power, while Tehran's nuclear ambitions continue to pose a great threat to universal peace and security.



In the end, Tillerson compared Iran with North Korea and promised to introduce a new US strategy towards Iran in three months.



In fact, it would be wrong to call a nuclear deal with Iran as success of the Obama administration. It was rather the success of moderate Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who did everything for the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to approve a nuclear deal that gave Iran huge advantages.



Indeed, during Rouhani’s presidency, Iran turned from an outcast into a country of great interest to many Western and world powers and with which it is possible to do business. As a result, European governments rushed to conclude deals on the practically untouched Iranian market.



Undoubtedly, this brought great benefits to Iran itself, beginning from the creation of new jobs to the renovation of its air fleet.



And now, not even paying attention to its European allies-partners in a nuclear deal with Iran, the new US administration single-handedly decides that the deal has failed.



The new US administration makes this decision at the most inappropriate moment - a month before the presidential election in Iran, in which incumbent president Rouhani will run for the presidency.



Rouhani's main rivals are former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, with whom the EU could barely negotiate, and influential cleric Ebrahim Raisi, who is the main hope of Iranian conservatives.



By casting doubt on the main achievement of the Rouhani administration, the US can unwittingly help a presidential candidate, with whom it will never be able to agree on anything, to come to power in Iran.



Moreover, while stating about the failure of the nuclear deal, the Trump administration is pushing Iran to ban any IAEA inspections, which today are the only instrument for monitoring the nuclear program.



The sanctions imposed on Iran over its nuclear program for many years have not given any result. Iran agreed to reconcile with the West only after the reached agreement, according to which, all sides should be committed.



Thus, thinking that after the cancellation of the nuclear deal, new sanctions would make Tehran compliant and obedient, is, at least naive.



However, the new US administration seems to have a rather unique approach to the country’s foreign policy interests and their realization, and, unfortunately, this approach can sometimes lead to irreversible and unfavorable consequences.