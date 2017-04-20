Some Muslim states’ ties with Armenia contradict spirit of Islam

2017-04-20 16:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The ties some Muslim states have with Armenia in several areas contradict the spirit of Islam, says Bahruz Hasanov, an official from the Public and Political Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration.

Hasanov noted that those countries cooperate with Armenia, which occupied the territories of Azerbaijan – a Muslim country.

A Muslim country doesn’t need to cooperate with an aggressor that destroyed mosques, ancient historical monuments in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, he said, adding that cooperation with an aggressor country means violation of Islamic solidarity.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.