Baku Shopping Festival best way of attracting tourists: expert

2017-04-20 16:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Holding the Baku Shopping Festival is one of the best ways of increasing the tourist flow to Azerbaijan, Levente Kozma, the former Hungarian senior foreign policy adviser, told Trend Apr. 20.

He noted that Azerbaijan, which is seeking to achieve and maintain sustainable and long-run tourism development, should create positive and fruitful interaction between locals and foreign tourists.

The Baku Shopping Festival started Apr. 10 and will last until May 10. The shopping festival is being held with organizational support of the Azerbaijan Convention Bureau under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

