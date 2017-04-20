Azerbaijan creating agency for small & medium businesses

2017-04-20 17:15 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Azerbaijani government started the work on creation of the Agency for Small and Medium Enterprises, said Vusal Gasimli, executive director at the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

He was addressing a press conference in Baku Apr. 20.

“The work has already started. There are various models [of the work of such organizations], for instance a German, a Turkish or a South Korean models. We attracted foreign experts and jointly study the possible models that can be applied in Azerbaijan,” Gasimli said.

He noted that creation of the agency will allow improving the state policy in the sphere of small and medium business and reduce government’s costs in this area.

The agency’s management will include representatives of both the public and private sectors.