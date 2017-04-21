Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan

2017-04-21 09:51 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 140 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Apr. 21.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Gaymagli and Gushchu Ayrim villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Barekamavan, Voskevan villages of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghbulag village of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Chinari, Aygedzor villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army position located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army also underwent fire from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Marzili, Javahirli, Yusifjanli and Novruzlu villages of the Aghdam district, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Veysalli and Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions on nameless heights in the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.