Ahmadinejad disqualified, police reinforced in Tehran

2017-04-21 10:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:



The Guardian Council of Iran, the country's constitutional watchdog, has disqualified former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, preventing him from entering the presidential race in the country.



Police forces were sent out to the streets of Tehran, following the announcement of the Guardian Council on the list of accepted presidential race candidates. ISNA reports that on April 21, situation in Tehran is calm.



President Hassan Rouhani, Vice President Eshag Jahangiri, the custodian of Razavi holy shrine Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Mayor of Tehran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, former minister of culture and islamic guidance Seyed Mostafa Agha Mirsalim and reformist politician Mostafa Hashemi-Taba were the only qualified among more than a thousand candidates.



Iran’s former and controversial President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad submitted his name for the country’s forthcoming presidential election to be held May 19.



Ahamadiejad, who arrived on April 12 in the building of the country’s Interior Ministry to accompany his former Vice-President Hamid Baqaei during the registration process, made a surprise move by registering himself as another hopeful for the upcoming presidential race.



It should be noted that previously Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Ahmadinejad to refrain from contesting in the presidential elections.



Ahmadinejad served as Iran's president from 2005 to 2013.