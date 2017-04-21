Kyrgyzstan hit by two quakes

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Elena Kosolapova - Trend:

Two earthquakes have hit Kyrgyzstan earlier this morning, according to Seismological Experimental and Methodical Expedition of the Science Committee of the neighboring Kazakhstan.

Its epicenter of both quakes was 160 kilometers to the south-west of the Kazakh city of Almaty at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The first earthquake measuring MPV 5.1 magnitude hit Kyrgyzstan at 06:41 a.m. (Almaty, Kazakhstan time - GMT +6 hours). The second one measuring MPV 4.7 magnitude happened at 06:55 a.m.

No information was provided on possible casualties or destructions.

