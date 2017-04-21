New first vice-minister of national economy appointed in Kazakhstan

Kazakh Government appointed Ruslan Dalenov to the post of the first vice - minister of the national economy, the ministry said in a message.

He replaced Marat Kussainov who was appointed as the Minister for Competition and Antimonopoly Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission (regulatory body of the Eurasian Economic Union) last week.

Dalenov served as vice-minister of finance since 2008.

