Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast aims for FIG World Cup finals (PHOTO)

2017-04-21 12:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Zhala Piriyeva has invited viewers of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, to be held in Baku, to support all gymnasts regardless of the country they represent.



She said she is seriously preparing for the World Cup and expects to perform well in the competition.

“My program has become more complex and interesting. For example, I’ll be performing hoop exercises to the Azerbaijani music, which will give me strength and inspire me,” the gymnast told Trend, adding that her main goal in the competition is to reach the finals.

She believes her main rivals at the World Cup are French, Bulgarian and Israeli gymnasts.

Piriyeva said she will participate in the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games and expects to win medals there. She also expressed hope to perform well in the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Hungary and the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship, to take place in Italy.

Baku will host another FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup on April 28-30. Gymnasts from different countries will gather at the National Gymnastics Arena to demonstrate their mastery this time as well. Participation of 92 gymnasts from 21 countries is expected in the event.