India, Pakistan to become SCO full members in June

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

It is planned to complete the acceptance process of India and Pakistan as full members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at SCO Astana summit in June 2017, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said, Kazakhstan Today news agency reported.

He made such remarks at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO member states in Astana April 21.

He stressed that the conclusion of joining of India and Pakistan as SCO full member will open up an absolutely new stage of SCO development, pave the way for new horizons of comprehensive cooperation within the organization and will strengthen its influence at the international level.

Abdrakhmanov also expressed hope that the bids of Iran for obtaining SCO full membership and bids of other partners for obtaining the status of the observer country will be approved soon.

The SCO was established in 2001. The SCO members now are China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Iran, Mongolia and Belarus are the SCO observer-countries, while Azerbaijan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal are dialogue partners.

