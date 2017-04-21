MoU on Vertical Corridor approved by majority of participants

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr.21

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Vertical Gas Corridor has been approved by the majority of relevant companies, a source in Romania’s Transgaz company told Trend Apr.21.

“The stakeholders of the Vertical Corridor concept, i.e. DESFA, ICGB AD, Bulgartransgaz, Transgaz and Hungary’s FGSZ made the text of the MoU subject of negotiations. The MoU has already been internally approved by Transgaz and, as far as we know, by the majority of the relevant companies,” said the source.

In this context, Transgaz put forward the proposal that this document should be signed in Bucharest, as soon as possible, the source said, adding that nevertheless, the exact date for the signing thereof has not been established yet.

Earlier, Greek media reported that the document is expected to be signed in early May.

Ukraine’s Uktransgaz also showed interest to take part in the construction of this corridor that will connect the gas grids of Greece, Bulgaria and Romania. The Vertical Corridor will provide an opportunity to obtain Caspian gas using the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

The throughput capacity of the Vertical Corridor pipeline will be 3-5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

