Atabank-Caspian Development Bank merger to be successful - FIMSA

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

The merger of Atabank and Caspian Development Bank will allow creating a stronger and more stable bank, said Imran Mammadov, member of the board at Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

He made the remarks at a press conference in Baku Apr. 21.

“We have been studying the possible impact of the consolidation on the two banks’ financial stability, as well as its effect on the entire banking sector, for the last 2-3 months,” Mammadov said, adding the merger of the banks will be successful.

