President Ilham Aliyev receives FIDE president (UPDATE)

2017-04-21 13:05 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted at 10:55)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) Kirsan Ilyumzhinov.

Ilyumzhinov hailed the excellent organization of Shamkir Chess 2017 super tournament commemorating the late international grandmaster Vugar Hashimov.

The FIDE president said that by hosting such a prestigious tournament Azerbaijan contributes to the expansion of international cooperation in the field of sport and development of regional tourism. He said many people around the world follow the tournament with great interest.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the significance of Shamkir Chess 2017 super tournament, adding that it has already become a traditional one.

The head of state said that participation of Kirsan Ilyumzhinov as well as the world’s top chess players elevates the level of the tournament. President Aliyev emphasized the importance of the fact that apart from Baku, such prestigious international events are also held in districts of Azerbaijan. The head of state said great work has been done to develop districts and create the necessary infrastructure in the country.

Great state attention to sport in Azerbaijan was hailed at the meeting. President Ilham Aliyev and FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov discussed cooperation prospects.