PKK attack: 2 Turkish servicemen killed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization attacked a base of the Turkish Armed Forces in the Uludere district of the southeastern province of Sirnak, said the Turkish General Staff in a message.

As a result of the attack, two Turkish servicemen were killed and other two were wounded, says the message.

The Turkish Armed Forces have launched a large-scale operation to neutralize the attackers. Additional forces have been sent to the event scene.

Seven Turkish servicemen were killed in a week during the anti-terrorist operations of the country’s Armed Forces. Meanwhile, 45 PKK members were neutralized during the operations in the provinces of Hakkari, Sirnak, Diyarbakir, Batman, Mardin and Bitlis.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

