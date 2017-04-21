OPEC oil price down

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The price of OPEC’s basket of 13 crudes stood at $50.48 a barrel on Apr. 20, compared to $51.88 on Apr. 19, the cartel said in a message on its website.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

At the same time, oil prices are going down on Apr.21. The price for June futures of Brent crude oil has dropped by 0.09 percent to $52.94 per barrel as of 08:53 (GMT +4).

Meanwhile, the price for May futures of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has decreased by 0.12 percent and stood at $50.65 per barrel.

