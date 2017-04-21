Top Iran cleric calls for live broadcast of presidential debates

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21



By Emil Ilgar – Trend:



Iran's conservative wings came out with criticism, a day after Iran’s Interior Ministry, in charge of holding the elections, announced that the debates between candidates would not been published on live TV.



Ayatollah Muhammad Ali Movahedi-Kermani, Tehran's Friday Prayer announced Apr.21 that government should allow live broadcasting of candidates’ debate, Mehr reported.



He called people to vote to the best qualified nominee.



President Hassan Rouhani, Vice President Eshag Jahangiri, the custodian of Razavi holy shrine Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Mayor of Tehran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, former minister of culture and islamic guidance Seyed Mostafa Agha Mirsalim and reformist politician Mostafa Hashemi-Taba were the only qualified among more than a thousand candidates.



Conservatives support Raeisi and Ghalibaf.



Elections Headquarters Chief Ali Pour Ali Motlagh said again Apr.21 that decision on non-live broadcasting the debates, made by Elections Commission, is concrete and unchangeable.



Two of five members of Elections Commission are members of Iranian government.



Iran’s president elections would be held in May 19.