OSCE consulting Turkmenistan on use of solar energy

2017-04-22

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 22

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

An OSCE-organized a three-day course on best practices in developing a national strategy for solar energy concluded at the Turkmen State Energy Institute in the city of Mary, Turkmenistan, the OSCE said in a message.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, in co-operation with the Turkmen State Energy Institute, organized the course to strengthen the scientific and research capacity of the national stakeholders in the area of solar energy production.

The seminar brought together officials from the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economy and Development, the Institute of Solar Energy of the Academy of Science of Turkmenistan, students and professors from the Turkmen State Energy Institute and representatives of other relevant institutions.

“The OSCE Ministerial Council, back in 2006, determined to support the further development and use of new and renewable sources of energy,” said Ambassador Natalya Drozd, head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat. “This event highlighted the importance of using solar energy for a greener future and the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat is committed to providing support to the efforts of Turkmenistan’s government in the area of renewable energy.”

She focused on the assessment of solar resources and the methodology of developing a national road map for solar energy. The seminar also provided recommendations for further action to develop strategies for the future of solar energy. The participants exchanged views on energy policy and economic and social aspects of solar energy production.

In addition to the seminar, the Centre organized a lecture on best practices in energy and consumption for the teaching staff and students of the Turkmen State Energy Institute.

The lecture also discussed national priorities of energy production and international practices of cost-effective energy consumption. The lecture was broadcast by teleconference for professors and students of the International University of Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan and the Turkmen State Institute of Transport and Communication.