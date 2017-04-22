Turkmenistan, EU discussing prospects of co-op

2017-04-22

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 22

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat hosted a seminar on issues of Turkmenistan’s relations with the European Union, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Apr. 22.

The seminar was organized with the participation of EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian.

The seminar was focused on the priorities of foreign policy and development in Turkmenistan and the EU’s participation in the following areas: political, security and economic issues. Such topics as the development of private sector, establishment of Ombudsman Institute, issues of education, sustainable development of agriculture and others were discussed during the seminar.

“The results of the seminar will be summarized in order to prepare conclusions and recommendations for strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation and will serve as material for the current mid-term review of EU assistance for development in the region and for the review of the EU Strategy for Central Asia,” says the message.