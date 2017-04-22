Ashgabat, Tbilisi hold political consultations

2017-04-22 11:07 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 22

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Tbilisi hosted the next round of political consultations of foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Georgia at the level of deputy foreign ministers, the Turkmen side said in a message Apr. 22.

The two sides emphasized the importance of holding regular political consultations and noted that “thanks to mutual efforts, the Turkmen-Georgian relations are aimed at the consistent and dynamic development and access to new forms of cooperation in various areas”.

Prospects of cooperation in the political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were analyzed during the meeting. Particular attention was paid to energy and transportation issues.

“Noting that 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the sides made a number of proposals for holding cultural events in honor of this event,” says the message.

It was previously reported that Ashgabat and Tbilisi are studying projects on creation of transport and transit infrastructure between the Caspian and Black Sea regions, the use of which will ensure broad interregional integration with the states of Europe and the Middle East.

Moreover, Tbilisi drew attention to the fact that Georgia is an important link in the South Caucasus transport and energy corridor and is ready to ensure reliable and secure transit of energy sources through its territory from the Caspian basin and Central Asia.