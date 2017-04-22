Envoy: Turkmenistan-Russia partnership of strategic nature

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 22

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Moscow hosted a round table discussions dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Russia, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Apr. 22.

Turkmenistan’s Ambassador in Russia Batyr Niyazliev noted the strategic nature of the Turkmen-Russian partnership.

He said that this was confirmed during the visit of Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Russia in November 2016 and his negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the meeting, Director of CIS Department at Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Sternik noted the proximity of the positions of Turkmenistan and Russia on regional and international issues that allows the two countries to fruitfully cooperate within the authoritative international organizations.

More than 100 agreements covering all areas of cooperation were signed between the two countries. The Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation dated Apr. 23, 2002, is the basic document.

Russian business is working on the Turkmen market, in such areas as supply of machinery and equipment, telecommunications, oil and gas complex.