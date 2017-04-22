Security forces foil attempts to plant 30 bombs in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian security forces have thwarted a number of attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on the country over the past year, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said.



The minister has said that terrorists attempted to plant 30 bombs in the country over the last Iranian calendar year (starting March 20), IRNA news agency reported.



However, the security forces foiled the terrorists’ attempts to carry out the attacks, he added.



He further praised the efforts made aimed at providing security in the country, adding that Iran nowadays enjoys stable security.



The official did not provide further information on the details of the counter-terrorism operations.



Earlier in March, the so-called Islamic State terrorist group (IS aka ISIS/ISIL) released a 36-minute video in Persian language threatening to attack Iran.



Iranian security officials had earlier announced that they tackled some terrorist groups linked to the IS and other extremist groups inside the country but they did not publicize the number of anti-terrorism operations.