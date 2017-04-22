Next internship opportunity for students from Azercell

“Azercell Telecom” LLC announces “Student Internship Program” at its Technologies Department starting from April 21. According to the terms of the program, third and fourth-year undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in local universities are eligible to apply for “Student Internship Program”. Thus, they should visit https://www.azercell.com/az/company/career/vacancies/, fill in the application form and attach scanned student ID card.

Summer Student Internship Program provides a unique chance for students to practice their academic knowledge in real work environment at Azercell, the leading company in telecommunications market. Students qualifying as a result of multi-stage selection process will be able to work and gain experience in the company. In addition, they will get knowledge straight from the source in telecommunications industry and become involved in exciting and demanding projects. The program is an added value for their further career development, as well.

Since its first launch in 2008, 102 students have taken internship under “Student Internship Program” of Azercell and 15 of them have been employed by the company.

“Azercell Telecom" LLC continuously helps talented youth to build career and find their places in the labor market.

